Citroen of the Month: 1977 CX 2400 Prestige

Long and low has long been the USOUNDS creed when it comes to fine automobiles and general lifestyle. Perhaps the longest and lowest of all Citroens is the first series of CX’s which were launched at the Paris Salon in 1974. The CX was a replacement for the venerable DS, but never reached the heights of beauty that the CS achieved instantly. Still, if you want to go extremely long and very low, the CX can’t be beat. The 2400 Prestige model extended the car by a full 8 inches. More photos inside.

Photo credit: Citroen CX club of Holland. Danke, Lads.





