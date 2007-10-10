Posted on October 10, 2007October 10, 2007 by usoundsSeabear vs. Seawolf Seabear practice a new song in the bushes called, “You can suck it Sea Wolf” Seabear – I Sing I Swim (I eat the dead carcasses of wolves) [mp3] Sea Wolf – You’re a Wolf (Not an a-hole Bear) [mp3] (Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)
5 Replies to “Seabear vs. Seawolf”
sea wolf feasts on seabear.
Seabear feasts on sea wolf
am i the only person that thinks they sound the same?
Seabear has been my favorite for a long time, so, with all due respect, sea wolf can eat dirt and die, althought i do like them a whole lot, seabear is amazinger.
SEABEAR FTW.
Comments are closed.