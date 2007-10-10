Posted on by usounds

Seabear vs. Seawolf


Seabear practice a new song in the bushes called, “You can suck it Sea Wolf”

Seabear – I Sing I Swim (I eat the dead carcasses of wolves) [mp3]
Sea Wolf – You’re a Wolf (Not an a-hole Bear) [mp3]

  4. Seabear has been my favorite for a long time, so, with all due respect, sea wolf can eat dirt and die, althought i do like them a whole lot, seabear is amazinger.

