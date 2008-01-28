White Williams Interview…

A new form of music is emerging in the 21st century. Electronic pop sound or music coupled with electronic effects like in guitars, synthesizers, drums, and a wide range of other musical instruments is hitting the American airwaves by storm. One of the rising artists of this genre is White Williams.

The Cleveland native began his music career in 1999 as a drummer for Ohio area bands and established himself as one the best drummers in Ohio. Implementing the use guitars and synthesizers, Williams recorded Smoke, a compilation of songs that are defined by expressive lyrics and obscure musical arrangements. When I’m not busy playing online poker and Wii, you can find me in my favorite chair listening to Walt. Click below to hear the interview.





White Williams- New Violence mp3

