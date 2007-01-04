Skip to content

Kittens and Ducks

kittenduck3.jpg kittenduck1.jpg

kittenduck2.jpg

From Top to Bottom: Kitten-Duck #1, Kitten-Duck #2, Kitten-Duck #3

Of course we all know little gray kittens and tiny yellow ducks are amazingly cute together. Pick out your favorite picture, email us, and we will tabulate your votes for our famous President’s Day blow-out!

[ viagra movies | original viagra | spain female viagra | indian sildenafil citrate | viagra money order | 5 mg cialis | vipps pharmacy | alternative viagra drug | price of cialis in canada | buy viagra internet | viagra by online | original viagra | canadian generic viagra online | generic viagra online | viagra rx in canada | cheapest cialis overnight delivery | woman and cialis | buy viagra china | who invented viagra | buy cialis viagra | female viagra pills | buying viagra online | viagra blister 4 | cost of viagra | pal pay pill viagra | viagra sale | viagra for sale | soft viagra | mexico pharmacy cialis | generic supplier viagra | buying viagra | viagra sale buy | what color is viagra | combine cialis and levitra | buy viagra in canada | order viagra | buy generic viagra from india | poker viagra | cyalis levitra sales viagra | online url viagra | herbal viagra affiliate | can i get viagra in mexico | does generic cialis work | purchasing viagra in canada | cialis cheap | viagra line | express viagra delivery | non prescription viagra canada | how long does viagra last | canada pharmacy viagra pfizer | which is better viagra or cialis | viagra generic canada | ingredients of viagra | get cialis online ]

This was written by usounds. Posted on Thursday, January 4, 2007, at 3:49 pm. Filed under favorites. Bookmark the permalink. Follow comments here with the RSS feed. Both comments and trackbacks are currently closed.

6 Comments

  1. jasin wrote:

    I prefer kitten duck #2. The one where they are hunting for bugs together in the grass.

    Friday, January 5, 2007 at 10:21 am | Permalink
  2. Shrie wrote:

    Kitten/Duck #2 is the winner in my book. It’s an action shot, and really captures the extreme cuteness of both animals.

    Tuesday, January 9, 2007 at 12:13 pm | Permalink
  3. chelsea,erin nd sophie wrote:

    th 2nd 1 is sooooo adorable,i want them all !

    Thursday, May 15, 2008 at 11:40 pm | Permalink
  4. v-mouth wrote:

    Am I too late to vote for #2??

    Monday, July 7, 2008 at 7:45 pm | Permalink
  5. Megan wrote:

    I really love the kitten and duck in the 2nd pic.
    they are so cute!

    Monday, May 18, 2009 at 8:28 am | Permalink
  6. valerie wrote:

    aww they are soo cute <3

    Wednesday, May 5, 2010 at 8:35 am | Permalink