Kittens and Ducks

From Top to Bottom: Kitten-Duck #1, Kitten-Duck #2, Kitten-Duck #3
Of course we all know little gray kittens and tiny yellow ducks are amazingly cute together. Pick out your favorite picture, email us, and we will tabulate your votes for our famous President’s Day blow-out!
I prefer kitten duck #2. The one where they are hunting for bugs together in the grass.
Kitten/Duck #2 is the winner in my book. It’s an action shot, and really captures the extreme cuteness of both animals.
th 2nd 1 is sooooo adorable,i want them all !
Am I too late to vote for #2??
I really love the kitten and duck in the 2nd pic.
they are so cute!
aww they are soo cute <3